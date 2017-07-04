Soham secure Gleeson’s signature

Experienced Dan Gleeson has agreed to join Soham Town Rangers for their upcoming 2017/18 Bostik League Division One North campaign.

The defender, who has Football League experience with Cambridge United and Notts County, has recently had spells as player-manager of Cambridge City and St Neots Town.

However, his sole focus will now revert back to playing duties at Julius Martin Lane.

“Dan’s experience and the clubs he has played for speaks for itself,” said Soham’s player-assistant manager Erkan Okay, who played alongside Gleeson for Lowestoft Town and England C.

“He will come in and help us a lot because we have a predominantly young side.

“We need someone to give out information on the pitch and Dan will provide that.”

* See this week’s print edition of the Journal as Okay looks ahead to the new season.