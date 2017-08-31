Smith sees red as AFC lose over at Dereham

Match report: Dereham Town 2 - 0 AFCV Sudbury, Saturday August 26

BOSTICK LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Dereham Town 2

AFC Sudbury 0

The first team travelled to Aldiss Park to take on Dereham Town on Saturday, but came away on the end of a 2-0 defeat.

AFC were without two full-backs in Alfie Carroll, who was injured at work during the week, and Joe Claridge, who took a knock last weekend.

A goal early in the second half was followed by a penalty that was converted. The foul for the penalty was conceded by Julian Smith, who tackled his man as he was going away from the goal and, to the surprise of most people, was shown a red card when a yellow was expected.

Sam Clarke came on in the second half and could surpass the AFC Sudbury record number of appearances (376) next week, if he plays both Saturday and Tuesday.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Newman, Mills, Kamanzi, Smith, French, Allen, Turner, Menga (McKenzie, 71), Henry (Clarke, Cowley

Red Card: Julian Smith (74)

Attendance: 210

n AFC Sudbury Reserves made it back-to-back wins in the Thurlow Nunn League on Saturday with a 3-1 home success over Leiston Reserves in the First Division.

Danny Laws’ side followed up their 5-0 win at Needham Market Reserves the previous Tuesday with another three points, courtesy of goals from Callum Fuller and Ben Hunter.

The side travel to Ram Meadow to face Team Bury on Saturday (3pm).

n AFC Sudbury Ladies lost by three goals away at Acle United in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division.

The Sudbury goalscorers were Stacey Teager and Mia Etheridge in their 5-2 defeat, but there were serious injuries to Becks Chandler and Laura Wheeler.

Becks Henderson was sent off a minute from full-time for having words with the match day official, this being compounded with a further exchange after the final whistle.

n The week 17 winners of the AFC Gold fund-raiser are: £100 (146) R Hobby, Ballingdon Gardens, Sudbury; £10 (172) D Theobald, Bank Buildings, Sudbury; £10 (185) G Instance, Laurel Drive, Long Melford.