Saturday's local football round-up

Goalkeeper Sam Roach was the hero for Mildenhall Town this afternoon with a headed goal deep into injury time to salvage a point against Bowers & Pitsea.

It was also a positive afternoon in the Bostik League Division One North for Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers, but Premier Division side Needham Market were unable to build upon their impressive draw with Billlericay Town on Tuesday night.

CELEBRATION TIME: Thetford celebrate Max Melanson's goal against Wivenhoe. Picture: Mecha Morton

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Framlingham Town remain unbeaten after a good 4-0 win over Norwich CBS, while in the Premier Division Long Melford lost out to high flying Coggeshall Town.

But the headline of the afternoon belonged to Mildenhall's gloveman Roach, who showed a clinical touch to end the club's four-game losing run in the league.

Roach was beaten by Bowers' David Knight in the 31st minute and it appeared for a long while that it would be the only goal of the afternoon at Recreation Way.

But, deep into stoppage time summer signing Roach rose highest at a corner and planted a header beyond his opposite number Callum Chaffer.

HOME LOSS: Melford (black and white) lost at home to Coggeshall. Picture: Richard Marsham

Mildenhall make the short trip to Soham on Tuesday night and the Greens will be in buoyant mood, having recorded a 3-1 home victory over Waltham Abbey.

Marcus Hall scored inside the first minute, only for the visitors to level six minutes later through Darelle Russell.

However, King's Lynn Town loanee Craig Gillies put Soham back in front with his second goal for the club and the points were sealed early in the second half courtesy of a Callum Russell penalty.

The hosts had Jordan Lee sent off late on, but it had no impact on the final outcome at Julius Martin Lane.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Tanner Call scored three goals for Thetford. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere in the division, goals from youngster Tommy Robinson and Cemal Robinson earned sixth-placed Bury Town a 2-1 victory on the road at Brentwood Town.

And it seemed AFC Sudbury were also heading for victory at Ware with Jame Eaton-Collins scoring in the sixth minute, but the home team equalised in the 90th minute.

To rub further salt into the Yellows' wound, they had youngster Tyler French red carded as their winless run of form in all competitions stretched to five matches.

In the Premier Division it was an afternoon to forget for those of a Needham Market persuasion after they became the first side to lose to bottom-placed Worthing.

Richard Wilkins' men claimed a morale-boosting draw against big-spending Billericay during the week, but that will count for very little now after second-half goals from Kieron Pamment and Rhyle Ovenden at Bloomfields.

The defeat has dropped the Marketmen down to 21st place in the table, just seven points better off than the side that defeated them today.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, second-placed Stowmarket Town extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches with a 4-0 victory at Fakenham Town.

James Mayhew notched his 26th goal of the campaign, while an own goal, Luke Read and Ollie Brown added to scoreline as promotion-hunting Stow made it 32 points from a possible 36.

One of the league's most entertaining sides - Newmarket Town - lived up to that billing at Kirkley & Pakefield, where it ended 4-4. Captain Jack Watson scored twice for the Jockeys, who are now in fifth position.

There were also plenty of goals in Ely City's trip to Ipswich Wanderers, with the away side coming out on top by a 3-2 margin.

The travelling Robins found themselves behind at Humber Doucy Lane, but goals from Tom Williams, Alex Theobald and Alex Brown secured an impressive comeback victory.

Continuing the goal theme, Thetford Town ran out 6-0 winners at home over Wivenhoe Town to end a seven-game run without a win in the league, with Tanner Call helping himself to a hat-trick.

There were defeats for Walsham-le-Willows and Long Melford at the hands of Godmanchester Rovers (2-1) and Coggeshall Town (3-1) respectively, while Friday night's eagerly anticipated Haverhill derby saw Rovers beat Borough 1-0 in new player-manager Mark Abbott's first game at the helm.

In the First Division, a depleted Framlingham continued their impressive start to the season by beating Norwich CBS 4-0. Danny Smith scored twice in the win, which leaves the Castlemen fifth and five points adrift of table-topping Woodbridge Town.

Like Framliingham, Woodbridge are also unbeaten and they kept that up with an 8-3 thrashing of Diss Town, but there was more positive news for Cornard United as they claimed just their second league win of the season with a 2-1 triumph at March Town United.

Team Bury were edged out 2-1 at home by King's Lynn Town Reserves, while basement boys Needham Market Reserves suffered a 3-0 reverse at Downham Town.

On Friday night there was an entertaining clash between Halstead Town and AFC Sudbury Reserves, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

* For reports and reaction, plus a look ahead to next weekend's matches, see this week's print editions.