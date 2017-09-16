Saturday's local football round-up

AFC Sudbury and Needham Market both made home advantage count to progress through in the Emirates FA Cup, while Diss, Mildenhall, Halstead and Stowmarket were among those to record important league wins.

Danny Laws' second spell in interim charge of AFC Sudbury - following the club sacking Jamie Godbold following only one win from their first five league games - got off to a winning start.

A close range finish from their record appearance holder, Sam Clarke, put them into the lead 16 minutes in, while a 25-yard dipping effort from Adam Mills - his xx of the season - doubled their advantage.

Tevan Allen added a third three minutes from time with a smart finish from the edge of the area, to send the majority of the 169 crowd home happy.

A goal in each half, from Callum Harrison (29') and Dan Morphew (48') saw Needham Market through to the next round with a 2-0 victory over Chesham United at Bloomfields in front of a crowd of 166.

After hitting six goals last time out at Ram Meadow, Bury Town played out a goalless draw with Aveley in front of 224 fans with Aveley in Bostik League Division One North.

Tevan Allen was among the scorers for AFC Sudbury at home to Chipstead in the FA Cup Picture: Richard Marsham

The point, which came of successive victories last week, leaves Ben Chenery's one place further down the table, in 7th.

A Joe Asensi goal after 34 minutes saw Mildenhall Town to a 1-0 win at Witham Town, with Dean Greygoose's side having now won four of their last five in the league and recorded back-to-back victories.

The three points moved the newly-promoted side up to 8th in the table, level on points with Bury.

A 2-2 draw at home to Canvey Island leaves Soham Town Rangers 13th.

Bury Town v Aveley - Darren Mills has his head in his hands after missing a chance in the Blues' 0-0 draw at Ram Meadow Picture Mecha Morton

Those among the 159 watching The Greens would have felt it should have been all three points though, with Gary Cohen (21') and Matt Allan (62') having put them into a 2-0 lead and Canvey seeing their goalkeeper, Henry Newcombe, sent off in the 62nd minute.

But Steve Sheehan's 77th minute goal set up a nervy finish and George Sykes was able to level the scores five minutes from time, which is how it stayed.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, second and third clashed with Coggeshall Town beating the side directly below them, Newmarket Town, 2-0 in Essex with two late goals.

Newmarket, who had won 6-0 at Haverhill Borough on Tuesday to clock up four successive victories, were still goalless with last season's promoted side with 15 minutes to go, but could not hold out as their unbeaten run ended at six matches.

Bury Town v Aveley - Joe White Picture: Mecha Morton

Haverhill Rovers (11th) played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Great Yarmouth Town, but will have seen it as two points dropped, having led 2-1 at half-time and 3-2.

Rafal Wozniak fired Rovers into the lead before a Rory Jebb header doubled their advantage.

The visitors scored the next two goals either side of the break before Jebb's conversion of Kelvin Enaro's cross looked enough to win it but for Aaron Sanders to head home his second of the game to seal a point for The Bloaters.

Walsham-le-Willows (7th) were thrashed 5-0 at Godmanchester Rovers while Haverhill Borough (19th) responded to their 6-0 midweek defeat to Newmarket Town by scoring three goals at Gorleston - but were still on the losing side, 4-3.

Stowmarket Town (18th) put three straight league defeats behind them with a 2-0 win on the road at Histon, with Josh Mayhew and Billy Clarke scoring either side of the interval.

Long Melford are second-from-bottom (23rd) after their 1-0 mid-table FC Clacton, having lost their last three on the bounce in the league and four in all competitions, while Ely City's 1-1 draw at Wivenhoe Town leaves Brady Stone's side in 10th.

Callum Harrison wheels away to celebrate opening the scoring for Needham Market in the Emirates FA Cup v Chesham United Picture: Ben Pooley

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Diss Town turned out to be involved in the game of the day, coming through a seven-goal thriller at home to Downham Town 4-3.

Six of the goals flew in in an eventful first half with the visitors having raced into the lead within the opening 30 seconds before Vireilio Leitao levelled.

Downham flew into a 3-1 lead, but Diss went into the break level after goals from two quickfire goals for Luke Priestley.

Preistley was then involved in a dramatic 87th minute winner, laying the ball on for Stephen Vincent to fire across the goalkeeper and in.

Debenham LC (8th) lost their unbeaten record with a 3-0 defeat at home to league leaders Woodbridge Town, while Team Bury (18th) lost 3-2 at Holland FC and Needham Market Reserves (19th) were beaten 7-4 at Norwich CBS.

Cornard United remain bottom and without a win after losing 2-0 at second-placed Whitton United, but there was joy for Halstead Town (5th) who won 2-1 at Wisbech St Mary with Adam Hampson adding to Karlos Andrade's opener.

It was celebration time at Diss Town after coming through a seven-goal thriller with all three points Picture Al Pulford