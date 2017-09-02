Saturday's local football round-up

AFC Sudbury and Mildenhall Town will meet for the third consecutive game on Tuesday after this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

At the start of the day there were only four local sides (in our Iliffe Media circulation area, across our five sister newspapers) left in this year's competition, but now there will only be two left in the Second Qualifying Round.

Haverhill Borough, among the lowest-ranked sides left in the competition, were thrashed 8-0 at home to higher-league Kent oufit Kings Langley, with four goals coming in each half and four braces.

Needham Market played their first game in this year's competition at lower-league Clapton, and an upset had very much looked possible at the break with the scoreline still goalless.

But the Marketmen made their class tell in the second period with the breakthrough goal by captain Gareth Heath, his first for the club since his summer move from Leiston, coming in the 65th minute.

Luke Ingram doubled the Suffolk visitors' advantage on 77 and Callum Harrison added the third five minutes from time.

AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town - the Sudbury players celebrate Jake Turner's opening goal in the 1-1 FA Cup draw Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a repeat of Bank Holiday Monday's Bostik League Division One North encounter over at the King's Marsh Stadium, with former AFC Sudbury goalkeeper Dean Greygoose bringing his Mildenhall Town side back looking to complete back-to-back Suffolk derby victories in a week.

But after a drab first half AFC monopolised the possession and chances in the second period and were rewarded with the opener in the 51st minute. The impressive Adam Mills cut in from the left wing and fed the on-running Rhys Henry, who drew sighs when he turned back, but his ball into the path of midfielder Jake Turner saw his team-mate arrow a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The Yellows looked like they would be bouncing back from Monday's 2-0 defeat, but Henry gave away possession cheaply in Mildenhall's half and the visitors made them pay with a quick breakaway move seeing substitute Craig Calvert play in the impressive Jake Chambers-Shaw on the edge of the box, and he fired low across the goalkeeper into the far corner.

Neither side was able to force a winner with few real opportunities presenting themselves thereafter, meaning the county rivals will have to go again at Wamil Way on Tuesday (7.45pm) to see who progresses following Monday's draw at Wembley.

Haverhill Borough v Kings Langley - Borough went down to an 8-0 home defeat against their higher-league opponents Picture: Mark Bullimore

Meanwhile, In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Thetford Town have moved into second place and within two points of leaders Felixstowe & Walton United after their 3-2 victory over third-place Coggeshall Town.

Haverhill Rovers are 8th and have still only tasted defeat once after winning 3-1 at FC Clacton, in what was sixth game, while Ely City triumphed 2-1 at home to big spending Stowmarket Town.

Long Melford are in the early bottom three after their 5-0 defeat to Godmanchester Rovers, while Walsham-le-Willows are 5th after continuing their fine start with a 2-0 home win over Hadleigh Unuted.

Newmarket Town romped to a 6-2 win at The Ridgeons Stadium to record their third win from their opening six matches.

Debenham LC v Norwich United Reserves - Lamell Howell put away this penalty, following the goalkeeper being sent off, in a 1-0 win Picture: Al Pulford

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Team Bury moved off the foot of the table with their first points, a 6-3 win over AFC Sudbury Reserves at Ram Meadow.

Debenham LC continued their unbeaten start with a 1-0 home win over 10-man Norwich United Reserves, sealed when Lamell Howell scored a penalty in an incident which had seen the opposition goalkeeper sent off.

Elswhere, Cornard United are still searching for their first win after a 2-0 home defeat to Holland FC and Diss Town (3-0 at Btaintree Town Reserves) and Needham Market Reserves (3-0 at home to Leiston Reserves) were also defeated.

Halstead Town (2-2 at home to Norwich CBS) and Framlingham Town (3-3 at Little Oakley) were both involved in score draws.

