Saturday's local football round-up

AFC Sudbury and Mildenhall Town were the only local sides to get through their Emirates FA Cup ties while Stowmarket Town, Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough will all get the chance to make the next round with replays to come on Tuesday.

Haverhill Rovers played out a fiery 1-1 home draw with higher-league Heybridge Swifts at The New Croft.

CONTROVERSY: The referee at Bury Town v Tilbury over-turned his own decision that this was a foul on the goalkeeper, awarding Bury a goal which Darren Mills (pictured) claimed Picture: Mecha Morton

Ex-AFC Sudbury defender Ryan Henshaw was controversially shown a straight red card for a 15th minute challenge before his 10-man side took the lead three minutes later through another former Sudbury player in Sam Bantick.

Heybridge were furious their opponents were not reduced to 10 when Luke Callander was impeded when seemingly in on goal, with the referee only producing a yellow card.

Aaron Forshaw struck the crossbar with a free-kick before Rovers' second half pressure eventually paid off when Jordan Palmer levelled the tie in the 76th minute.

Further controversy followed when Swifts were denied a penalty for a claimed handball in the Haverhill box, while the Suffolk hosts had a goal ruled out for offside.

Dan Swain in action for Long Melford in their FA Cup tie with FC Romania, which they lost 2-1 at Stoneylands Picture: Mark Bullimore

Over at Framlingham Town's Badingham Road, Shaun Avis' eighth minute goal put higher-league Mildenhall Town into the hat for Monday's draw.

But the Thurlow Nunn League First Division hosts, who were playing in the FA Cup this season for the first time in their history, went mightily close to a replay with Danny Smith seemingly the guilty culprit of missing an open goal while Johnson's header hit the crossbar in two late chances.

Bury Town were knocked out of the cup at the first hurdle for the second successive season after a lacklustre display saw them lose 2-1 at home to fellow Bostik League Division One North side Tilbury.

The Dockers took the lead in the 15th minute when Adam Vyse had time and space inside the area to control and fire an angled shot into the far post.

In a poor first half the Blues lost last weekend's star man, Leon Ottley-Gooch to a calf injury, with Ollie Fenn having to drop back from midfield to play central defence.

Bury improved after the break but got caught on the counter-attack as Luke Hornsley cut in from the right to double his side's advantage.

Ben Chenery's side got a foothold back in the tie in controversial scenes eight minutes later when the referee first ruled that Darren Mills had fouled goalkeeper Clarke Bogard as he fell into the net after claiming Fenn's left-wing cross. But the assistant referee had flagged to give the goal, saying the ball had already been carried over the line before the foul. The referee then awarded a goal, given to Mills officially, after a discussion with his touchline assistant, which incensed the Tilbury players and coaching staff.

Ollie Canfer passed up a big chance to level the tie by steering a header from close range over the crossbar as Bury's hopes of an FA Cup run were dashed for another year.

AFC Sudbury had no problems progressing their cup campaign at The Wardale Williams Stadium though, beating divisional rivals Aveley 4-0.

Centre-back Julian Smith headed Jamie Godbold's side into the lead in the 27th minute before another summer signing, Adam Mills, doubled the Yellows' advantage before the break with a deflected shot.

Dave Cowley's free-kick and a great strike from young Alfie Carroll followed in the second half.

Problems with Stowmarket Town's pitch meant their tie with higher-league Romford was played at Ipswich Wanderers' SEH Sports Ground.

Former Walsham-le-Willows striker Andrew Wood put them ahead at the break with his 41st minute strike.

But Romford struck back in the second half through Ayodeji Olukoga to force a replay in Essex on Tuesday.

Haverhill Borough will also go to a replay after holding Essex Senior League side Ilford to a 1-1 draw in Essex.

Both goals came late in the first half, with Sam Hawley equalising in the 43rd minute for Anthony Choat's side.

Elsehwere, Long Melford's cup adventure came to an end at Stoneylands where they were beaten 2-1 by FC Romania.

The Villagers found themselves 2-0 down by the break and despite throwing everything at their opponents in the second half, Nathan Rowe's strike proved to be only a consolation.

Hadleigh United also exited the competition, losing 4-1 at higher-league Hertford Town.

The Brettsiders had trailed 2-0 at the interval but captain Ben Elliott's penalty pulled one back to give them hope, before Bostik League Division One North side Hertford, thrashed 6-0 by Bury Town on the same ground on Tuesday, scored two further goals.

It was also the end of the road for Newmarket Town, who lost 2-1 at home to Ware, with Jack Watson's spot kick having levelled the game at 1-1 at half-time before the visitor's second-half winner.

In the Bostik League Premier Division, Needham Market went down to a 1-0 defeat at home to Wingate & Finchley after Rob Laney struck in the 53rd minute.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Thetford Town took all three points back from FC Clacton after a goal in each half from Robbie Priddle and Tanner Call gave them a 2-0 victory which puts them up to second place after their five opening matches. Elsewhere, Walsham-le-Willows drew 0-0 away to Ely City.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Needham Market Reserves bounced back from some heavy early season defeats with a 3-2 victory at Norwich United Reserves, but Team Bury were on the end of a 10-1 thrashing as league new boys Little Oakley got their first victory in style.

Halstead Town won 2-0 at home to Whitton United while Debenham LC let a lead slip at March Town United in a 1-1 draw.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Ipswich Town's excellent start to the season continued with a 2-0 home win over Brentford with goals from summer signings Martyn Waghorn (35) and Joe Garner (51). It leaves The Tractor Boys joint top behind Cardiff City after four matches, following their fifth straight win in all competitions.

Norwich City went down to a 4-2 defeat at recently-relegated Aston Villa, with goals from Josh Murphy and Nelson Oliveira coming in the second half, after the Canaries had found themselves 2-0 down at the break.

* For match reaction and a full preview to next weekend's fixtures, as well as all the details of Tuesday's replay matches, see next Thursday and Friday's papers.