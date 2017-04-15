Saturday's local football round-up

It now appears to be a case of when and not if AFC Sudbury's first season as a Ryman League Premier Division club ends with relegation after today's 1-0 defeat at Tonbridge Angels, while lower down the pyramid in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Mildenhall Town moved a step closer to clinching the title.

Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Stowmarket Town and Haverhill Borough will have to wait another day to rubber-stamp their promotions.

OFF TARGET: Matt Staines curls the ball wide during Haverhill Borough's 1-0 loss at Woodbridge Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury's loss on the road - their 14th away from The Wardale Williams Stadium this term - has left them six points from safety with just two matches left to play.

Jamie Godbold's men also have an inferior goal difference compared to the teams above them, meaning their fate could well be sealed against neighbours Needham Market on Monday (3pm).

Staying with Needham, they gave their play-off chances a major shot in the arm by winning 2-1 at home against Harrow Borough.

John Sands opened the scoring for The Marketmen, but Harrow hit back in the second half through Joshua Webb.

RISING HIGH: Mildenhall skipper Luke Butcher heads goalwards during their victory. Picture: Mark Westley

However, with 12 minutes remaining Daryl Coakley popped up with the winner for Needham, who sit eighth but are just one point adrift of Enfield Town in fifth.

In Division One North, Soham Town Rangers' gap to the relegation zone was cut to just one point after they played out a 1-1 draw at home with Tilbury.

The in-form Sam Mulready put The Greens in front during the first half, but the visitors responded after the restart in an encounter that saw both teams have a man sent off late on - Ashley Bankole seeing red for the hosts.

Soham's next opponents will be Bury Town, with The Blues heading into Monday's match at Ram Meadow (3pm) on the back of a 0-0 draw at VCD Athletic.

HEADS UP: Charlie Holmes (right) attempts to win an aerial duel against Woodbridge

In the Thurlow Nunn top flight, pre-Easter weekend Mildenhall needed four points to guarantee the championship would be sitting in the Recreation Way trophy cabinet for the next 12 months and now they require only one.

They were made to work hard at home by second-from-bottom FC Clacton, but Chris Bacon powered in a header late on to settle the nerves.

Avoiding defeat on Monday at fifth-placed Thetford Town (3pm), who drew 1-1 at Brantham Athletic with Robbie Priddle on target, will wrap up the title for Dean Greygoose's Mildenhall.

Down the bottom, Hadleigh United did their survival chances no harm by beating Gorleston 2-1 - a result that has put a five-point gap between The Brettsiders and third-from-bottom Wivenhoe Town.

Long Melford, though, continue to look nervously over their shoulder following a 2-0 loss at Fakenham Town, which leaves them one point worse off than Hadleigh.

Elsewhere, the division's leading goalscorers - Newmarket Town - won a six-goal contest 4-2 at The Ridgeons Stadium against Ipswich Wanderers. Lewis Whitehead, Deakan Napier, Austen Diaper and Eamon Hatoum were all on target for the third-placed Jockeys.

They go to Ely City on Monday (3pm) with The Robins having played out a 1-1 draw at Wivenhoe, where Nigerian winger Kelvin Enaro was on target.

Walsham-le-Willows lost 5-3 at home to Godmanchester Rovers, while Luke Haines' goal was not enough to prevent Haverhill Rovers from losing 2-1 at Felixstowe & Walton United.

Another disappointment for Rovers from their trip to the Suffolk coast was the red card dished out to Jordan Palmer.

In the First Division, only goal difference prevented Stowmarket Town from celebrating promotion after they won 2-0 on the road at Wisbech St Mary courtesy of goals from George Bugg and Remi Garrett. A point is now all that is needed against Debenham LC on Monday for Rick Andrews' charges.

Haverhill Borough could also have been promoted today, but they were beaten 1-0 at fourth-placed Woodbridge Town.

However, like Stow, they have another chance to get the job done on Monday at home to Leiston Reserves (3pm). A win will do the trick for Martin Westcott's men, who dropped down to second after today's defeat.

Danny Smith and Jake Taylor both scored twice for eighth-placed Framlingham Town in their 6-3 triumph at AFC Sudbury Reserves, while Diss Town have dropped down a place to seventh after being held to a 1-1 draw at Holland FC. Shaun Hunsdon was on target for the travelling Tangerines.

Cornard United overcame March Town United 2-1 to end a two-game losing run, while there was defeats for Halstead Town (2-0 King's Lynn Town Reserves) Needham Market Reserves (4-0 Downham Town) and Team Bury (5-3 Whitton United).

