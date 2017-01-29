RYMAN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Quartet head for Soham exit

Soham Town Rangers have confirmed the departures of four players this weekend.

The most high-profile exit is that of winger Darren Foxley, who has been reunited with former Soham boss Robbie Nightingale at Cambridge City.

After joining The Greens in the summer following a stint in the Dagenham & Redbridge academy, Foxley went on to score four goals in 33 appearances.

He was one of six ex-Soham players involved in the City squad that recorded a 3-1 win over Chesham United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, loanee Pat Adamson has returned to his parent club Leyton Orient and striker Luke Brown has headed back to America.

Lewis McDonald, who joined Soham in 2012 from Ely City, has also left to go travelling.