RYMAN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Callander heads for AFC exit

AFC Sudbury have announced the departure of striker Luke Callander to Vanarama National League South side Bishop’s Stortford.

Callander confirmed on Twitter over the weekend that AFC had accepted a bid for his services, but he stopped short at revealing the club in question.

However, it has now come to light that relegation-threatened Stortford were the interested party.

Talking to club’s official website, Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold said: “We received an offer from Bishop’s Stortford on Friday, and having been in discussions with Cally, agreed that it was a good time to move on.

“This season so far has been a frustrating one through injury and being unable to cement a regular starting position, and he feels he is at the stage of his career where he wants to play every game.”

Callander, who joined The Yellows from Chelmsford City in March 2015, scored 40 goals in 87 appearances for the Ryman League Premier Division club.

In terms of a replacement for the outgoing centre-forward, assistant manager Andy Reynolds has revealed discussions over a new addition have reached “an advanced stage” with a deal potentially being struck “soon”.