RYMAN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Allen joins Sudbury, while Bury bring in Pelling

AFC Sudbury have confirmed the signing of Bury Town defender Tevan Allen.

The Free Press broke the news on Saturday evening that the Yellows were set to sign the 20-year-old full back, who has made more than 100 appearances for the Blues in the Ryman League.

NEW SIGNING: Leistons Regan Pelling, pictured playing for former club Needham Market, has joined Bury Town on loan

And last night AFC confirmed that the former Dagenham & Redbridge youth team player had joined the club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold said: “I am delighted to strengthen our squad tonight with the signing of Tevan Allen.

“We have been following Tev’s progress at Bury for some time, and have been impressed with his level of consistency that has rewarded him with over 100 appearances at Ryman level - a great achievement for a 20-year-old.”

Bury boss Ben Chenery said of Allen’s departure: “I wish Tevan well. He’s been great for me, he’s a cracking kid and I only wish him the best.

“I want players who want to be here. If you don’t want to be here then I’m more than happy to shake your hand and move on.

“That’s not meant in any way as harsh, it’s just meant in the cruel reality football is. Someone else comes in and does their job, you wish people well and they move on.”

The Blues, who slipped to a fifth defeat in a row following Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at home to Phoenix Sports, have boosted their squad with the signing of Leiston midfielder Regan Pelling on a one-month loan deal.

The former Needham Market man made his debut for Bury as a second-half substitute in the defeat against Phoenix at the weekend.