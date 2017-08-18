Road to Wembley returns for Melford and Hadleigh as duo resume FA Cup campaigns

Hadleigh United and Long Melford will both be hoping to continue on the road to Wembley as they return to action in the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

It will be a big day at Stoneylands for Melford on Saturday (3pm), who only found out their opponents in the Preliminary Round on Tuesday following FC Romania overcoming Waltham Forest in their replay, with their clubhouse set to re-open after the roof collapsed last season.

To mark the 150th anniversary season of the UK’s 10th oldest club, there will also be a special display of memorabilia through the ages, dating back to its roots in 1868.

Cheshunt-based FC Romania ply their trade in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, where they have made a flying start to the season, winning all three of their league games so far.

Melford, who have only got past this stage of the FA Cup once before in their history, in 2004/05, will travel to Histon in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Tuesday (7.45pm), as long as Saturday’s game does not end in a draw.

Hadleigh visit higher-league Hertford Town in the preliminary round on Saturday (3pm).

Stuart Alston’s side will be buoyed by recording their first league win of the season on Tuesday — a 3-1 home victory over Wivenhoe Town.

Kyron Andrews scored twice inside the first 24 minutes before Tom Driscoll effectively sealed the points in the first half after deflecting in a free-kick.

David Lopez hit back on the stroke of half-time.

The Brettsiders were beaten 3-1 (Ashley Veitch) at the Millfield by Newmarket Town in their first outing in this season’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

A minute’s applause preceded the match in honour of Hadleigh stalwart backroom worker Lee Day, 44, who died last weekend following an illness.

Hadleigh return to league action next week when they host Stowmarket Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n Elsewhere, Jack Marshall and Billy Skinner were both on target as Cornard United drew 2-2 with Norwich United Reserves in the First Division on Saturday.