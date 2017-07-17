Richard Neal appointed as new chief executive of Suffolk FA

Richard Neal has been appointed as the new chief executive of Suffolk FA.

The 34-year-old, who is currently youth sport manager at Oxfordshire Sport & Physical Activity and a board member for the association for Physical Education, will take up his new post at the start of September.

He said: “I am honoured to have been appointed to such a prestigious position. Football is uniquely able to engage a huge number of people, and I relish the chance to improve and develop the provision offered across the county.

“Our ambitions are challenging. But together with the directors, staff and partners from within football and external sectors, these challenging ambitions can be turned into an exciting reality where high quality, appropriate football opportunities are available for all.”

Neal, who previously worked for Suffolk Sport, will head up a restructured team at Suffolk FA.

Darryn Marsh, football services officer (regulation & welfare), will become office manager as well as continuing in charge of the football services department.

Phil Barber, who previously worked in the football services department, is rejoining the county FA.

He will return in early August and will start alongside Becca Bolton, who will be the new girls’ & women’s football development officer.