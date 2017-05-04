Reynolds: Deals have been offered to players we’d like to keep at AFC next season

AFC Sudbury assistant manager Andy Reynolds says he does not want to do much waiting around for players to decide if they will re-sign for next season, writes Alex Moss.

The Yellows were relegated in their first-ever season in the Ryman League Premier Division and will be back playing in Division One North again in 2017-18.

And with offers having already been handed out to out-of-contract players at the club which the AFC management would like to keep for next season, Reynolds is hopeful of finding out answers sooner rather than later.

“Deals have been offered to players we’d like to keep next season and we’re hoping, from our perspective, we get this part done as quickly as possible,” he said.

“The players who have been offered deals are ones we would like to re-sign obviously, but if they are looking to explore other options, then so do we.

“We can’t stand around for them waiting to see if they get a better offer come in, so hopefully we’ll get the majority of our work done quickly.”

AFC captain Sam Clarke, midfielder Rob Eagle and defender Tyler French all have contracts with the club rolling into next season.