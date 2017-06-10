Remembrance on pitch at Sudbury

A charity football match has been organised for the second year in a row to raise funds for a cancer charity.

The game will take place at AFC Sudbury’s Wardale Williams Stadium this weekend.

The event is for Cancer Research UK and in remembrance of Terry Bacon Jr who died last year from cancer of the oesophagus.

The two teams competing are Domestic Appliances Sudbury XI and Baker & Baker XI.

Both teams are made up from a group of mainly Sunday league players who play for leisure and are connected to both companies.

Lee Bacon who plays centre back is Mr Bacon’s nephew and came up with the idea after his uncle’s death.

Mr Bacon worked within the family-run business and is still very much missed.

The bar and facilities will be open and a raffle with 100 prizes will be held after the match and presentation of the trophy.

Last year was a great success which saw more than 100 people attending including many of Mr Bacon’s friends and family.

Admission for the event is free on June 10, at 6pm.

The match made £2,225 last year with all the money going to the good cause.

Tickets are available from Sudbury’s Domestic Appliances in Cross Street or can be purchased on the night.