Pre-season friendlies round-up: New signings Henry and Mills on target in Sudbury win

Goals from new signings Rhys Henry and Adam Mills helped AFC Sudbury secure a 4-1 pre-season friendly win over Haverhill Rovers on Saturday.

The Bostick North side went in front in their first outing of the summer at The Wardale Williams Stadium after 23 minutes when Henry found the target.

Jack Newman grabbed their second before a youthful Rovers team, which included five under-18s, got back in the match with a goal on the stroke of half time.

But second-half goals from Tevan Allen and Mills wrapped up the victory for Jamie Godbold’s side.

A brace from Alex Theobald earned Ely City a 4-0 win over Huntingdon Town in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Josh Sewell put the Robins ahead before Theobald struck twice to make it 3-0, and Adam Capel rounded off the scoring in the final minutes.

Haverhill Borough got their pre-season preparations off to a losing start as they were beaten 4-1 by higher league Cambridge City at the weekend.

Charlie Holmes fired home from 25 yards to reduce Borough’s arrears to 2-1 midway through the first half, but City scored twice in the second half to run out comfortable winners.

Long Melford also tasted defeat in their first run out of the summer as new boss Jamie Bradbury saw his side lose 6-0 to higher league Braintree Town.