Player’s attitude earns Morsley’s praise

Rhys Henry’s move to Needham Market almost certainly signals an end to the hectic arrival and departure of players that has characterised Mark Morsley’s first six weeks as AFC Sudbury manager.

“I am pretty much getting to where I have the squad I want,” said Morsley, prior to leaving for last night’s Velocity Trophy tie at Thamesmead Town.

“Players for the areas I want to strengthen will probably arrive in the summer.”

Morsley praised Henry’s professionalism. “His style of play and the way I want to go meant he would not get regular games here,” he said. “He could have simply sat out his contract, but he wanted to play regularly, and agreed to cancel it. I alerted Needham and I wish him well.”

He also had positive words to say about Callum Watson, who he felt produced a standout performance in the 2-2 draw at Waltham Abbey on Saturday, but suffered a knee injury late in the game which has yet to be fully assessed.

“He was in and out of the team, but contacted me to talk with me about his game, which I find a refreshing attitude in a young player.

“I’m disappointed for him that he has picked up the injury.”

AFC moved up a place to 14th following Saturday’s draw.

Recent addition Reece Dobson scored twice on his first league outing, netting after half-an-hour to send the Yellows into the break with the lead, before earning his side a point in the 82nd minute. Shad Ngandu (62) and Aaron Gordon (67) scored for the home side.

Dobson became the 178th player to score for AFC Sudbury since the club was formed in 1999.

AFC now face two home Bostik League Division One North games, against fourth-placed Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday (3pm) and Soham Town Rangers, who 15th, on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“Bowers & Pitsea will be tough,” said Morsley, “but we should be looking to win against Soham. If I’m sitting with four points at 10.30pm on Tuesday, I will be more than happy.”

Morsley was sticking to his policy of giving youth a chance last night, although the line-up had not been finalised when the Free Press went to the printers.

“When I saw the performance of some of our young players, for an hour of so at Waltham Abbey, I knew I’d made the right decision,” he said.

“They weren’t being given a chance before I came here,” he said.

Morsley is enjoying his second spell at AFC, with the club firmly behind his long-term project.

“I’ve had such a great welcome from so many people. The potential and support here is fantastic.”

n AFC Sudbury Reserves beat struggling Needham Athletic Reserves 7-1 in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division at Bloomfields on Friday.

But they were unable to reproduce their good form on Tuesday night when they went down 4-0 to Cornard United at the King’s Marsh Stadium.

Dan Clark and Reece Keating scored their first goals for Cornard, with Lewis Blanchett and Myles Passley completing a bad night for AFC Reserves.