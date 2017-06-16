Parker, Tann both depart Sudbury

Craig Parker and Adam Tann have become the latest players to head through the AFC Sudbury exit door.

A host of last season’s squad have departed The Yellows in recent weeks following their relegation from the Isthmian League Premier Division, including Rob Eagle, James Baker, Jack Wilkinson and Marcus Garnham.

And now, Parker and Tann have also decided that their futures lie away from The Wardale Williams Stadium.

Attacking midfielder Parker, who has since joined King’s Lynn Town, scored 47 goals for Sudbury from 115 appearances.

Former Cambridge United defender Tann, meanwhile, joined the Suffolk side last summer and went on to feature on 53 occasions.