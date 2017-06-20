Opening week fixtures released for 2017-18 Thurlow Nunn League season

The opening week fixtures for the 2017-18 Thurlow Nunn League season have been revealed.

Thetford Town get their new Premier Division campaign started on July 29 with a trip to Stanway Rovers, who are now managed by former Needham Market captain Kem Izzet.

Jamie Bradbury has been handed a home tie for his first competitive game in charge of Long Melford, with the Villagers set to host Brantham Athletic.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows travel to FC Clacton, and in the First Division, Needham Market Reserves begin with a visit to Swaffham Town.

Brady Stone’s Ely City kick off their Premier Division fixtures at home to Saffron Walden Town on August 1, while on the same day Thetford and Walsham face trips to Gorleston and Ipswich Wanderers respectively.

In the First Division, Halstead Town travel to Holland FC, while the following day will see Needham’s reserves go to Woodbridge Town.

The majority of teams did not request a fixture prior to the FA Cup extra preliminary round, which takes place on August 5.

Thurlow Nunn League 2017-18 Opening Week Fixtures

Saturday, July 29

Premier Division: Fakenham Town v Coggeshall Town, FC Clacton v Walsham-le-Willows, Long Melford v Brantham Athletic, Stanway Rovers v Thetford Town

First Division: March Town United v Holland FC, Swaffham Town v Needham Market Reserves, Wisbech St Mary v Woodbridge Town

Tuesday, August 1

Premier Division: Brantham Athletic v FC Clacton, Coggeshall Town v Stanway Rovers, Ely City v Saffron Walden Town, Gorleston v Thetford Town, Ipswich Wanderers v Walsham-le-Willows

First Division: Holland FC v Halstead Town, March Town United v Downham Town

Wednesday, August 2

First Division: Wisbech St Mary v Swaffham Town, Woodbridge Town v Needham Market Reserves