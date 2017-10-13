Needham return delights Mills

Adam Mills has admitted that he is ‘buzzing’ to be back wearing a Needham Market shirt.

The 20-year-old came through the academy ranks at Bloomfields but he ended up leaving the club under somewhat of a cloud in January 2016 following a fall-out with then manager Mark Morsley.

Spells at Maldon & Tiptree and more recently AFC Sudbury have followed, but after Morsley’s appointment as boss at AFC last week, the opportunity arose for Mills to return to Needham.

He may have had a penalty kick saved during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Dulwich Hamlet, but the attacker is nonetheless delighted to be back among familiar surroundings.

“I am buzzing about it,” he said.

“I could not have asked for a better start to the season at Sudbury and they are a great bunch of lads.

“But I always hoped I would have the chance to come back at some stage.

“I have been away for 18 months and have played a lot of games — I think I have improved as a player.

“There are some big teams in the league but hopefully I can help us push for the play-offs.”

Mills’ move was part of a swap deal involving midfielder Billy Holland, who has linked up with Morsley at Sudbury.

Needham manager Richard Wilkins remains a big admirer of Holland, but he has conceded that the chance to sign Mills was one he could not turn down.

“Billy has done nothing wrong and he has been a good player for us, but we were desperate to fill an attacking void and Adam does that,” said Wilkins, who has also seen defender Joe Whight move to AFC.

“Adam is a busy player. He anticipates things well and is always on the front foot, looking to get at teams.

“He gets goals, has good pace and is only going to get better — we are really pleased to have him on board.”

Mills, who bagged 11 goals for Sudbury this term, and his new team-mates are without a game this weekend, with their return to action set for Tuesday evening away at Hendon (7.45pm).