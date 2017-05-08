Needham Market lift the Suffolk FA Premier Cup

Needham Market manager Mark Morsley and captain Kem Izzet bowed out from their respective roles in style tonight, as the Marketmen defeated Lowestoft Town 3-2 to win the Suffolk FA Premier Cup at Colchester United.

The Trawlerboys, who finished two places lower in the Ryman League Premier Division table than Needham, in 11th, had won the county's top cup competition for the previous three years.

But first half goals from Luke Ingram and Jack Simmons and a third from John Sands shortly after the restart, was enough to end Lowestoft's domination of the trophy in what was Morsley's last game of his long managerial career before taking over in a chairman role at the club.

It was also a special farewell for club captain Izzet, who completed the whole 90 minutes at his former Colchester United home, before lifting the cup in front of a crowd totalling 575.

