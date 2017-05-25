Mumford steps down as Melford boss

After five years at the helm, Jules Mumford has decided to resign from his post as Long Melford manager.

During Mumford’s stint at Stoneylands he took the team from the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division to promotion as champions.

That has been followed by two years in the top flight of the Eastern Counties League — the highest level the club has ever played at in its history.

“I’m very proud of my time at the club and what we’ve all achieved together,” he told the club’s website.

“I’ve had some great people and players around me to get us to where we are.”

Mumford also confirmed that he will be taking an extended break from football.