Mumford aims for repeat not revenge in FA Cup

Long Melford manager Jules Mumford is hoping for a repeat over revenge when his side host Saffron Walden Town in the Emirates FA Cup this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The Villagers twice came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over Saffron Walden in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

And on Saturday (3pm), just four days later, the two sides meet again at Stoneylands, this time in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

“I expect them to come out fighting,” said Mumford, whose side return to league action with a trip to Haverhill Rovers next Tuesday (7.45pm).

“Obviously they wouldn’t have wanted to lose on Tuesday so they’ll come here all guns blazing.

“It was a great game on Tuesday and I was really pleased that we got the win, after twice being behind, 1-0 and 2-1 down.

“I’m pleased with how we’ve started the season, we’re four games unbeaten but we’ve still got a lot more to give.”

Melford captain Steve Adams returns to the squad this weekend, while Mumford has injury doubts in Sam Bayliss (ankle) and Jamie Clark (groin) who could both miss Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

The Villagers, who beat St Margaretsbury 5-2 in the extra preliminary round, are aiming to reach the first qualifying round for the first time since the 2004-05 season, when they enjoyed their best ever run.

Continued on page 69