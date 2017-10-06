Morsley watches on as Laws bows out with an unbeaten league run

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

ON TARGET: Louis Blake had fired AFC into the lead

AFC Sudbury 1

Maldon & Tiptree 1

With Mark Morsley looking on from the stands ahead of taking over, caretaker manager Danny Laws’ final game in charge saw him round off his six-match spell with a home draw to add to four wins and Saturday’s FA Cup defeat.

AFC had taken a second-half lead through Louis Blake but were unable to hold onto it and saw Alfie Carroll sent off as the visitors grabbed a point from the penalty spot.

DECISIVE MOMENT: Paul Walker is beaten from the penalty spot

Adam Mills, back from suspension, was the only change to Saturday’s FA Cup tie, with Mekhi McKenzie reverting to the bench.

Immediately the home side attacked and in the fourth minute had two shots blocked near the goal-line, from Julian Smith and Dave Cowley.

Maldon replied and went close with a Ryan Clampin cross and the same player forced Paul Walker to make a save that he spilt. His blushes, however, were spared by Smith’s clearance.

The rest of the half saw the ball go backwards and forwards between the two sides but no worthwhile goal efforts. Both Jake Turner and Joe Claridge were booked.

Cowley also went into the referee’s notebook early in the second period before Blake fired wide after an initial Cowley effort.

In the 63rd minute AFC went ahead. From the second successive Maldon corner the ball was played out to the halfway line. From there, Blake raced away from the visitors’ defence and placed the ball past the advancing Dominic Kurasik.

Sam Clarke was cautioned and soon afterwards Carroll was similarly reprimanded, both seeming harsh and the second telling shortly after.

A long ball out of the Maldon defence saw Renee Johnville race away with Carroll chasing him, and as the players entered the penalty area the AFC player was adjudged to have fouled him. A resulting penalty and a second yellow card for the AFC man meant he was off. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored the spot kick.

There were no more scoring efforts from either side but still time for another yellow card, this time for Mills, his fifth meaning another ban for the club’s leading scorer.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Carroll, Claridge, Turner, Smith, French, Allen, Clarke (c), Blake (Watson 82), Cowley (Dunlop 84), A Mills. Unused subs: Dettmar, S Mills, McKenzie.

Attendance: 170

Free Press Man of The Match: Julian Smith. Solid defensive game.

n AFC Sudbury took the lead at National League South leaders Truro City on Saturday before eventually bowing out of the Emirates FA Cup 4-1.

The third qualifying round tie saw the Suffolk side depart on the Friday morning with an overnight stay and a loyal band of supporters in tow.

Danny Laws was unable to call on leading scorer Adam Mills due to suspension, but his side got off to the perfect start under rainy skies when Tevan Allen headed them into a fourth-minute lead.

For the next 15 minutes or so AFC had control of the tie before the home side gradually began to get more into the game.

Paul Walker in the Sudbury goal pulled off a great save to deny Tyler Harvey just before the half-hour mark.

The final four minutes of the half saw fortunes change. Allen had the chance to increase AFC’s lead but his lob was tipped over by ‘keeper Tom McHale before the home side levelled when Chris Todd headed in for 1-1 at half-time.

An individual goal from Aaron Lamont put The White Tigers in front, and they never looked back.

Six minutes from the end their safe passage through to the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their history was sealed via Harvey, and a fourth followed in the last minute of the regulation 90 from Steward Yetton.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Carroll, Claridge (Watson 82), Turner, Smith, French, Allen, Clarke (c), Blake (Dunlop 61), Cowley, McKenzie (Peters 75). Unused subs: Grimes, Potter.

Attendance: 359

AFC Gold Week 22 winners: £100 (156) Miss R Harrison, Weavers Court, Sudbury; £10 (198) Mrs M Littlewood, Badleys Close, Gt Waldingfield; £10 (228) Mrs L Shewring, Old Court, Long Melford.