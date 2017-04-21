Mixed fortunes for the Humbugs

It was a mixed Easter weekend for Halstead Town as they picked up a win and a loss from their two games in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

The Humbugs started the weekend still with an outside chance of finishing in the top six at the end of the season, but a 2-0 defeat at home to King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday handed Mark McLean’s side’s top six prospects a major blow.

Dylan Edge struck once in each half for King’s Lynn, while Halstead finished the game with 10 men after substitute Aaron Donaldson was shown two yellow cards.

McLean’s men bounced back from the defeat two days later with a 3-1 victory away at Needham Market Reserves.

Tom Holdstock scored twice in the first half to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break, before Jack Charnock extended their advantage on 57 minutes.

Needham grabbed a late consolation from the penalty spot in injury-time, with Halstead picking up the three points to remain in ninth spot.

The Humbugs visit bottom side Leiston Reserves for their final away game of the season on Saturday (3pm).

n Elsewhere in the First Division, it was a profitable weekend for Cornard United, who picked up two wins from their two fixtures.

Daniel Brown and Jake Buckland were on target in a 2-1 win at home to March Town United on Saturday, before goals from Ezra Drann, Nathan Finan, Buckland and Brown (two) completed an emphatic 5-0 win at Dereham Town Reserves on Monday.

The Ards (14th) entertain King’s Lynn’s Town Reserves this Saturday (3pm).

n AFC Sudbury Reserves (18th) slipped to defeats to Framlingham Town (6-3) and King’s Lynn Town Reserves (4-1) at the weekend. They host Diss Town on Saturday (3pm).