Mildenhall’s Isthmian promotion confirmed

The Football Association has confirmed Mildenhall Town’s place within the Isthmian League set-up next season.

Dean Greygoose’s men enjoyed a memorable 2016/17 campaign, winning the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title for the first time in their history, before going on to successfully defend the League Challenge Cup.

And now the game’s governing body have allocated the Recreation Way-based side a position in Division One North, which will have a new sponsor next term after stationary store Ryman recently ended its long association with the league.

It means that Mildenhall will have derby matches against the likes Bury Town, Soham Town Rangers and AFC Sudbury, the latter of whom was relegated from the Premier Division last season.

In other Division One North news, Ware have been granted a reprieve after finishing in the bottom three, while Potters Bar Town have moved sideways from the Southern League.

As for VCD Athletic and Phoenix Sports, they will compete in the Isthmian League Division One South.