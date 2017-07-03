Mildenhall duo sign contract extensions

Captain Luke Butcher and midfielder Matt Green have committed themselves to new one-year contracts at Mildenhall Town.

The pair played key roles in the club’s league and cup double winning campaign of 2016/17, making a combined 82 appearances and scoring 20 goals.

And they will remain at Recreation Way for at least another 12 months, with both putting pen to paper ahead of tomorrow’s first pre-season friendly at Haverhill Rovers (7.45pm).

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Dean Greygoose said: “We are delighted that two of our most key players have signed extensions and committed to the club.

“Luke has been an exceptional captain and leader for us since his time at the club, and despite bigger offers from elsewhere, he has committed to us to help us push on in the Bostik League North Division.

“Matt’s qualities and attributes make him extremely valuable to the club and we are delighted to have recognised this by offering him an improved contract and equally delighted that he wanted to commit himself to the club for our new campaign.”

Joe Asensi, Dan Brown, Rob Ruddy and Chris Bacon have also re-signed for the upcoming season.