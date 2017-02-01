MIDWEEK ROUND UP - Haverhill Rovers and Newmarket book semi-final spots

Haverhill Rovers and Newmarket Town emphatically won their respective Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup Quarter Finals last night (Tuesday).

Rovers defied the gap in Premier Division standings between themselves and Stanway (nine places and 17 points) by winning 4-0 at The New Croft while Newmarket came away from First Division leaders Coggeshall Town with an impressive 5-1 win.

Haverhill, who were beaten 6-0 by their opponents in the last time they faced each other on December 6, convincingly secured their passage through to the last four of the competition.

They led in the fog and drizzle after half an hour, a sweetly struck strike by Owen Longley finding a way past away goalkeeper Nick Punter.

This was the score at half-time but, four minutes after the break, the hosts led by two goals.

A free kick near the left corner of the area by Ben Bradley was put across goal and, with the deftest of headers, Rory Jebb guided the ball across Punter, who was rooted to the spot, and into the bottom corner.

The third goal came in the 73rd minute and killed off the tie.

A counter attack led to substitute Mason Newman cutting the ball back for Ryan Weave who looked for an extra touch 12 yards out and had the ball blocked, Newman’s effort was saved but Bradley stole in to put a first time shot past Punter and a defender on the line into the top corner.

With 82 minutes gone the final goal came Haverhill’s way, Newman squaring the ball from the left wing and fellow substitute Justin Leavers provided a first time side foot finish that took the ball in at the near post for his first goal for the first team.

Newmarket Town were 3-0 up at the break against Coggeshall and 5-0 up before their hosts grabbed a consolation.

The Jockeys’ goals came from the league’s top scorer, Lewis Whitehead (2), Austen Diaper (2) and Jack Watson.

•In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, AFC Sudbury Reserves lost a seven-goal thriller with visitors Woodbridge Town, going down 4-3.

Callum Henson, Aidan Austin and Mekhi McKenzie scored for AFC.