Melford boss delighted with his side’s response

Jules Mumford has spoken of his delight at how his under fire players have dug themselves out of a hole.

The Melford manager admitted he was faced with a choice of whether to back them or sack them off for new players after a dire run of eight defeats in nine left them at the sharp end of a relegation battle.

But he is glad his faith in his side has been rewarded after they bounced back with four straight victories, following home wins over FC Clacton and Gorleston at Stoneylands on Saturday and Tuesday, to put clear daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Mumofrd said: “We got ourselves in a muddle and only brought Michael Runicles in, we didn’t bring anyone else in.

“We could have done but I wanted to stick with the boys who got us here to get us out of a muddle, and they have done that after we set them a task.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s third win on the spin, which he had admitted took the pressure off ahead of hosting high-flying Gorleston, he said: “It was a massive three points, which is what we went out for, in a really entertaining game.

“We weren’t very happy at all half-time, to be honest, even though we got those two penalties. We could have been three or four nil down by the time we came into the game.

“We got a bit lucky really, but Will took his penalties very well to give us a lead, but we didn’t deserve to be 2-0 up at half-time.

“Every goal they scored was a weak goal from our perspective. But they deserved to be in the game — they didn’t deserve to be 4-0 down.

“We knew they weren’t a bottom-two side and we knew it would be a tough game and it definitely was.”

Having played the most games in the division, along with Clacton, Mumford’s side are without a game this weekend, returning to action a week on Saturday at home to Ely City (3pm).