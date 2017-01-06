Melford and Cornard win 2017 openers

Long Melford and Cornard United got the new year off to a winning start, but there were defeats for Hadleigh United and Halstead Town.

After last week’s crushing 6-1 defeat at Hadleigh had plummeted Melford into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division bottom three, The Villagers responded with a 2-0 win at home to Wivenhoe Town on Monday.

Dan Smith broke the deadlock at Stoneylands on 26 minutes, before David Lorimer fired home in added time to help Melford climb out of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, it was a reverse in fortunes for Hadleigh, who were thumped 6-1 away at Newmarket Town in their first outing of 2017 this week.

Sam Sharp had put the Brettsiders in front at The Ridgeons Stadium, but hosts Newmarket hit back with six unanswered goals to run out comfortable winners.

In the First Division, Halstead Town are without a win in three games after conceding a late goal to lose 2-1 at home to Framlingham Town on Monday.

Thomas Cook got the Humbugs back on level terms at the end of the first half, before Fram struck the winner a minute from time.

Cornard made it back-to-back wins after Moses Carvalho struck the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory away at Whitton United.

This weekend sees Melford (18th) travel to fifth place Felixstowe and Walton United for their first away game of 2017 (Saturday, 3pm).

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Hadleigh (17th) will be looking to bounce back when they visit Great Yarmouth Town (8th) on Saturday (3pm).

In the First Division, Halstead Town (9th) go to Holland FC (8th) and Cornard United (12th) entertain Dereham Town Reserves (20th) (both Saturday, 3pm).