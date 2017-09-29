McLean will run the rule over Hamlets

FA VASE

SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND

Halstead Town 2

Stanway Rovers 1

Halstead Town manager Mark McLean will be sending his spies to check out Tower Hamlets, who visit the Milbank Stadium in the first round proper on October 21.

“They are on a good run at the moment,” said McLean of the Essex Senior League side. “We know it will be tough, so I’m glad they are coming to Halstead.”

Thurlow Nunn League first division Halstead earned another home tie with an excellent, hard-fought, victory over premier division Stanway Rovers.

Karlos Andrade gave the Humbugs an early lead, heading home a cross from Harry Salter.

Stanway hit back on the half-hour, Blackwell curling home a free kick from 25 yards.

In a nip and tuck second half Tyler Kemp put Halstead in front again, cutting in from the left to beat Plummer.

“At half-time we sorted out a couple of things,” said McLean. “The lads put in a really positive performance.

“The Vase is a great variation from the bread and butter of the league, and there was a real buzz when we heard the draw.

“We can enjoy it, but we have to concentrate on the league.”

Halstead were home to Team Bury in the league on Tuesday night etc etc

n AFC Sudbury Reserves won 2-0 at March Town Reserves on Saturday, with veteran left-back Ricky Cornish scoring in the first half and Ben Hunter in the second, securing the team’s third First Division victory of the season.

AFC Res host Capel Plough in the cup on Saturday (3pm).