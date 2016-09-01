Managers preview AFC Sudbury v Halstead FA Cup tie

AFC Sudbury boss Jamie Godbold believes his side must quickly adapt their mindset if they are to avoid becoming the latest victim of Halstead Town’s already memorable FA Cup campaign on Saturday (3pm).

Both sides are unbeaten this season with Thurlow Nunn League First Division side Halstead having already knocked out two higher-league sides, including Ryman League Division One North outfit Thurrock away from home (3-2) in the last round, as the Humbugs bid to reach the second qualifying round for the first time since 2005.

“We will need a different mindset to every game we have played so far where we have probably been the underdog against a team more experienced at this level,” said Godbold.

“We have got to be brave and get on the ball, but also remember they beat Thurrock who heavily beat us twice last season.

“But it is the FA Cup and strange things can happen and we just have to make sure we are mentally right on the day, tough to beat and take our chances.”

Halstead Town manager Mark Benterman said the pressure is firmly off his side. “We will be winners regardless of the result,” he said.

“We will have close to 150 fans going there and we need to enjoy it.

“We will go to Sudbury and approach them with the respect they deserve but we want to make it difficult for them and win it.”

Benterman will have a full squad of 21 players to choose from with everyone chomping at the bit to play.

AFC Sudbury re-signed fans’ favourite Dave Cowley, who was with Thurrock, at the end of last week, but the winger is cup-tied for Saturday, while midfielder Jordan Blackwell (ankle) is set to be back available.

Godbold’s side drew 2-2 at his old club Lowesfot Town on Monday, but only after a dramatic injury-time equaliser.

“I don’t think we did ourselves justice,” he said. “Marcus Garnham was again exceptional and credit to my boys again, they just keep going.”

Meanwhile, AFC’s back-up goalkeeper Callum Robinson has signed dual registration terms with Thurlow Nunn League side Kirkley and Pakefield to get some games under his belt.