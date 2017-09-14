Manager sacked after win

AFC Sudbury and non-league football fans have reacted with bemusement at the timing of AFC Sudbury’s decision to sack manager Jamie Godbold and his assistant Andy Reynolds.

The news emerged barely an hour after supporters had clapped and cheered Godbold and his players off the pitch after recording their first league victory of the season ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup Second Qualifying Round tie at home to Chipstead Town (3pm).

The Lowestoft Town playing legend took charge of The Yellows in January 2015 and in his first full season guided the club to promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division for the first time.

But despite making a positive start to life at Step Three, a poor run in the second half of 2016/17 saw them relegated.

The majority of the squad departed during the summer, forcing Godbold to recruit 10 new players ahead of their return to Division One North.

They progressed through two rounds in the Emirates FA Cup, but just one point was collected from a possible 12 in the league. And although AFC broke their duck with a 3-0 victory over Brentwood Town on Tuesday evening, the board opted to make a change, with academy chief Danny Laws put in temporary charge.

On Twitter there appeared to be a consensus that the pair should have been given more time to fulfil the club’s ambitions, especially after the first victory had been achieved.

Club volunteer Louis Byers wrote: “Gutted to hear, especially after the win last night. Both nice guys, and I’m disappointed they didn’t get more time.”

TheElmo543 tweeted: “Poor decision by the board. Appreciate last season was a disappointment but to sack them after five games... Their history of results and everything achieved by them has shown they could have done a job and got us back up.