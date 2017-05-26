Long-serving Pope leaves Mildenhall

After making more than 500 appearances for the club at various levels, work commitments have forced Josh Pope to call time on his Mildenhall Town career.

The goalkeeper, who first linked up with the club 12 years ago, will leave Recreation Way on a high after featuring 50 times in their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and League Challenge Cup double-winning season.

Pope also helped Mildenhall to lift the League Challenge Cup 12 months ago — having scored the winning penalty during the semi-final shootout victory over Godmanchester Rovers — and back-to-back Cambridgeshire Invitation Cups in 2010 and 2011.

Writing on Facebook, Pope commented: “I have been tremendously lucky to play for such a great club, with such great people for such an amount of time.

“I would like to thank the chairman, committee members and all the people behind the scenes for all the work they do, without them there would not be a team at all.

“I also would like to thank Dean Greygoose (manager) and his staff for all their hard work, as well as all the managers, coaches and physios before that for their help in developing me as a player and person.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the supporters — the laughs, the cries, the ups, the downs, the wins, the losses — you’ve been there and believed in me and the team and supported us through thick and thin.

“I’m so glad we have brought you guys success in recent times, you deserve it.”