Local footballer signs contract with Scottish Premiership club

Josh Meekings, the 24-year-old footballer from Cavendish, has agreed to join Dundee FC after months of speculation over his future.

The defender, a former pupil at the Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, has been with the club through the summer - rehabilitating after suffering a bad knee injury last season.

He has worked with the club's physio Gerry Docherty and is working on getting match fit.

He has signed a one year contract with the Dark Blues with the option of a further year, and will wear the number 24 shirt.

Meekings came through the youth ranks at Ipswich Town before moving north of the border in 2011 when he joined Inverness Caledonian.

He spent six seasons with the Highland club, playing over 150 times in the Scottish top flight of football and was part of the team who lifted the Scottish Cup in 2014. He also represented Caley (Inverness Caledonian) in Europe the next season.