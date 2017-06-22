It’s a home start for Bradbury

Jamie Bradbury has been handed a home tie for his first competitive game in charge of Long Melford after the opening week fixtures for the 2017-18 Thurlow Nunn League season were revealed.

Bradbury, who has taken over as Melford boss following the departure of Jules Mumford, will begin life in the hot seat at Stoneylands with a home clash against Brantham Athletic on Saturday, July 29.

Brantham got the better of Melford when the two sides met at Stoneylands last season, with Will Wingfield on target for the Villagers in a 2-1 defeat back on October 22.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Hadleigh United are set to start their 2017-18 campaign in FA Cup action, with the extra preliminary round of the famous cup competition due to take place on Saturday, August 5.

The Brettsiders would then begin their Premier Division fixtures the following week.

In the First Division, Halstead Town face a trip to Holland FC for their first game of the season on Tuesday, August 1.

The Humbugs prevailed 2-1 when the two sides met in the corresponding fixture last season, courtesy of goals from Shaun Avis and Michael Runicles.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Cornard United and AFC Sudbury Reserves are among the teams not set to be in action during the first week of the 2017-18 Thurlow Nunn League season.

The duo will begin their campaigns on the week commencing August 7.