ISTHMIAN LEAGUE: Long-serving defender Henshaw latest player to head for the exit at AFC

Ryan Henshaw has left AFC Sudbury to join Isthmian League Division One North rivals Heybridge Swifts.

The long-serving defender joined Sudbury as a 16-year-old back in March 2010 and, aside from a couple of brief spells away from the club, has racked up 304 appearances for the Yellows.

The 23-year-old is the latest player to have left AFC, who were last season relegated in their first campaign in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Henshaw joins goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, defender Jack Wilkinson and midfielders Rob Eagle and Erkan Okay, to have left the club in the last few weeks.