Ipswich trial ends in another rejection for Sudbury’s starlet, as Godbold advises the youngster to focus on a season at AFC

Having received a second knock-back from Ipswich Town this week, Jamie Godbold has said it is now time for young star Tyler French to concentrate on his season at AFC Sudbury.

After Premier League Leicester City decided not to take on the 18-year-old following his recent fortnight with their academy, Ipswich Town’s defensive injury crisis led to Mick McCarthy taking another look at AFC’s hot property in the club’s Under-23s on Monday.

CHANGE OF DIRECTION: Jamie Godbold believes Tyler French should get more experience with Sudbury. Picture: Clive Pearson

But, following January’s move to Premier League Crystal Palace not being completed in time after Town had French on trial for three months from October, AFC boss Godbold feels the latest rejection should bring an end to trials away from the club, for now.

“I am led to believe Ipswich were looking for a defender to come in and play first-team football right away, and I think the feedback Tyler got is he is not quite ready for that yet,” Godbold explained. “But I guess we have been there before and we welcome him back, hence he was straight back in the team tonight (at Maldon & Tiptree onTuesday).

“He has been through a lot in a year and I guess it has been a real rollercoaster for him.

“I have been reluctant to give my personal opinion, but what I think Tyler needs to do now is get one or two seasons under his belt playing at this level week-in, week-out.

“If the likes of Ipswich are looking for someone who can start games, having 50-100 games at this level will do him no harm at all.”

He added: “Tyler is contracted to the club for another two years, and that is great for us.

“I think what he needs to do now is knuckle down and get his head right with us — and we can certainly help him with that — and get some experience under his belt. Then we can see what happens after that.”

After Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with fellow relegated side Canvey Island had kicked off their Bostik League Division One North campaign, Tuesday’s first away game provided a first for Godbold, with the game frustratingly abandoned due to a floodlight failure at half-time.

AFC had taken the lead at last season’s playoff semi-finalists via L’Heureux Menga’s poacher’s effort on 24 minutes, before Junior Ofelia-Uzokwe’s close-range finish, with the offside flag over-ruled by the referee, levelling things up before the half-time whistle.

The Yellows’ players were given last night off training, having had an intense three-day-a-week pre-season schedule for the past six weeks, ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round home game with Aveley (3pm).