Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘We’ve had a great start – but we need to improve ahead of tougher tests’

Perhaps Ipswich can’t be described as convincing, but it’s back to winning ways.

Victory with our game in hand puts us top of the pile, too.

But I think even the most optimistic Blue knows tougher tests lie ahead – and we will need to be improved if we want to realistically challenge for the play-offs this season

The game against Bolton was much like our opener against Birmingham City – a fairly drab first half, while in the second half we took our chances when they came.

I think the Trotters will have a long, hard season. They perhaps should have scored at least one – but we were certainly boosted by the fact we did not have midweek match.

I was chuffed David McGoldrick was returned to a more central position. Saturday proved without doubt it’s his best position – he makes us tick. His goal was a sublime finish.

I wouldn’t swap him for anyone else in our division.

Cole Skuse was his usual industrious self, covering miles and miles, even making one superb tackling interception as the last man to thwart a Bolton break.

But Myles Kenlock stood out for me once again. Much like Flynn Downes, he shows composure and maturity beyond his years, effective in both defence and attack.

We should be positive – bouncing back from two defeats to register our fifth win from seven games, a clean sheet, and fifth in the league.

But I think even the most optimistic Blue knows tougher tests lie ahead – and we will need to be improved if we want to realistically challenge for the play-offs this season.

A trip to Leeds, who suffered their first loss at the weekend, is next, before we welcome a struggling Sunderland side packed with quality, and a Bristol City team up to eighth place.

These three games will give us a far clearer indication of where we might end up in May than the opening seven, I think.