Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘This is chalk and cheese to last season – we’re the league’s great entertainers’

If someone said to me in April we would be fifth in the table, top scorers in the league and thoroughly entertaining as we head into October, I would not have believed it.

BBC Suffolk’s Brenner Woolley said we are chalk and cheese compared to last season.

That’s not only on the pitch – the supporters are, in the main, positive and backing the boys. It’s all smiles at the moment.

And long may it continue.

The defeat at Leeds on Saturday was a frustrating one – but it was certainly a performance to be proud of. While the goals we conceded were poor, we were brave and positive.

Many Leeds fans on Twitter said we were the best team they have played this season.

Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Sunderland was well-deserved. Apart from a dodgy 15 minute spell at 4-2 up, the game was well in control and we looked dangerous every time we went forward.

Martyn Waghorn was superb, Joe Garner was his persistent, annoying best, and David McGoldrick was unplayable.

Dad turned to me during the game and said: “When he’s fit and well, Didz is a Premier League player.”

You would be hard pressed to find anyone who disagrees. Let’s just hope he can stay fit for the entire campaign.

McCarthy has, not only in his time as Ipswich boss, but across his managerial career, been tarnished with a brush he only signs players who work hard, track back, and love a header and a tackle.

How Sunderland could do with a team willing to run through brick walls for their manager?

Their team featured a plethora of players with top level experience – Lee Cattermole, Darron Gibson, and Marc Wilson to name just three. Frankly, they were pathetically poor. They are in for a long, hard season.

Fair play to the 740 Sunderland fans who travelled all that way on a Tuesday night to witness it.