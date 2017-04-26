Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘Mick was right to ring the changes’

A few hideous stats from the weekend’s defeat to Rotherham put the dampener on the superb win against Newcastle on Easter Monday.

The 1-0 defeat at the New York Stadium means we are the only team not to have beaten The Millers this season. It also ended their 17-game winless run.

Lots want Mick McCarthy gone and will find any stick to beat him with. Some are justified. I don’t think this is one of those occasions, however.

Rock-bottom Rotherham have only earned a solitary point on their travels– that was at Portman Road.

And of their 21 points this season, we have contributed 19 per cent of their tally.

Lots want Mick McCarthy gone and will find any stick to beat him with.

Some are justified. I don’t think this is one of those occasions, however.

Due to prior commitments, I couldn’t head up north for the game – and I have sympathy for those who travelled and spent money to see what was, ultimately, a disappointing defeat.

Was nine changes too many? Possibly.

But I find in these situations, the manager seemingly takes the blame before anyone on the pitch.

Some of our squad should be raring to go, to prove why they should have been in MM’s plans this year.

And we should be preparing for next campaign, whoever our manager will be.

We are safe, and I think it’s good to give fringe players and youngsters and new signings game time. Some fans have criticised Marcus Evans’ five point plan.

But plenty of younger players and academy products got a start in Yorkshire on Saturday. And is there point in playing those who probably won’t be with us next season?

Just as those whose glasses are half full aren’t getting too down about the defeat, I’m sure those on the other side of the argument wouldn’t have their opinions change if we had won our final three games of the season.

It’s the last home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (3pm). The visitor’s have something to play for – but it would be great to bow out with a win.