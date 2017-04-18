Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘A great win against a good side - I won’t apologise for celebrating it’

What a great weekend! A decent performance at Burton — a scintillating one at home to Newcastle — and we’re mathematically safe from relegation.

Modern football can be a bit odd at times, I find. Whatever you think of the regime at the club — from Mick McCarthy to Marcus Evans, Ian Milne to the price of a half-time pint — a win is a win is a win, and we can all enjoy it.

We’re just happy after a great performance against a very good side. I’m not going to apologise for grinning ear to ear for the rest of this week. But it certainly does not make me believe everything is rosy in the Ipswich Town garden

It makes the bad times worth it, doesn’t it?

It always irks me when people, perfectly entitled to celebrate a win, are sometimes demonised, as if enjoying it is an acceptance of an overall poor season.

It’s not. We’re just happy after a great performance against a very good side. I’m not going to apologise for grinning ear to ear for the rest of this week. But it certainly does not make me believe everything is rosy in the Ipswich Town garden.

I’ll never forget how embarrassed I was after we lost to Lincoln on national television, or how bored I was at home to Wolves on a Tuesday night. There are more examples I could list. But it would be a waste of column inches.

We did play very well on Monday. Newcastle had an off day, too.

Myles Kenlock put in a tremendous performance and I believe has to be considered our number one left back.

We need to do all we can to sign Emyr Huws, Freddie Sears is showing us what he can do when played in the right position — and I don’t know enough superlatives to fairly describe how good a footballer David McGoldrick is.

The fact it has taken us until April to finally string back-to-back league wins this season tells you everything you need to know about us in this campaign.

There’s three games left of this season, one the majority of us will be glad to see the back of.

Then the inquest into its failings can really begin.