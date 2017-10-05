Humbugs throw away healthy lead

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Leiston Reserves 4

Halstead Town 4

With a growing injury list and a number of players unavailable, pre-match Halstead Town would probably have taken a point from Saturday’s trip to Leiston Reserves.

However, while that is what they ultimately headed back over the Essex border with, it was a disappointing outcome due to the fact that Mark McLean’s men had held a 4-1 lead at one point in proceedings.

There was only six minutes on the clock when Halstead fell behind as Leiston’s Adam Blades did the business from the penalty spot.

Yet, the travelling Humbugs were level within 10 minutes when the in-form Karl Andrade side-footed the ball home.

Almost immediately Halstead took the lead, this time Andrade put in Adam Hampson, whose effort was parried out and Joe Morris applied the finishing touch.

And two further goals would follow for McLean’s side before the break as Harry Salter and Hampson added their names to the scoresheet.

Halstead goalkeeper Tom Williamson saved a penalty early on in the second half, but he still ended up shipping three further goals before the final whistle.

Harry Knights headed Leiston back into contention and it was the same player that scored the hosts’ third goal in the 76th minute.

Leiston were now well on top and the pressure told in the 81st minute as Armani Schaar’s effort was adjudged to have crossed the line after smashing against the underside of the crossbar.

n The Humbugs, who were beaten 6-2 by higher-division Brantham Athletic in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night, will host to Debenham on Saturday (3pm).