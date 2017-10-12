Humbugs have two players red carded during Debenham defeat

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Halstead Town 0

WING PLAY: Harry Salter goes on the attack against Debenham

Debenham LC 1

Halstead, down to nine men for the last 15 minutes after having two players sent off, were beaten by an 89th minute goal.

Adam Hampson was given a second yellow card after 75 minutes, and Jordan Pavett quickly followed after a comment to the officials.

Jack Severy got the winning goal, breaking through the offside trap. Tom Williamson saved his initial effort, but the ball broke kindly for Severy to tap home.

HOME DEFEAT: Halstead boss Mark McLean looks on as his side are beaten

The Hornets were on top initially, Williamson making a couple of good saves, Stallinger heading against a post, and Nick Wilderspin clearing one effort off the line.

Slowly Halstead worked their way back into the game with Karl Andrade having an effort blocked.

Shortly after, Andrade beat the keeper to the ball but his resulting shot went just wide of the far post.

Halstead almost broke the deadlock when Hampson cut in from the right and let fly with his left, but his effort hit Andrade and dribbled wide.

The opening minutes of the second half saw Debenham attacking, but the early chances fell to Joe Morris, who poked the ball wide and then saw an effort blocked by the keeper.

Andrade had an effort blocked and within minutes Harry Salter blazed over.

An uneventful game was changed when Hampson received a second yellow.

Pavett then got his marching orders for something he said, after he felt he had been fouled.

Nine-man Halstead earned a dangerous kick on the edge but again Fenner was a match for Andrade’s strike.

Debenham had a free kick in a dangerous position and Duka’s effort was inches wide.

Williamson then made a superb stop from substitute Howell.

Halstead’s resistance was finally broken in the 89th minute when Severy broke through.

The game saw another dismissal as Hornet’s Howell received his marching orders in the final minute, clearly for something he said.

The game was always going to be tight, and defeat was a little cruel on Halstead, who lie seventh in the table.

n Halstead are away to mid-table March Town in the league on Saturday (3pm), and home to Braintree Town Reserves in the League KO Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).