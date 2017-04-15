Halstead need wins for a late top-six bid

Halstead Town head into the start of their final four games of this season this Easter weekend knowing they need wins to keep their top six hopes alive.

Since being relegated from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2007, the Humbugs have finished in the top six of the First Division in six of their last nine campaigns.

But a run of six games without a win has left Mark McLean’s side down in ninth place in the table and seven points adrift of Diss Town in sixth spot.

Halstead entertain 10th place King’s Lynn Town Reserves this Saturday, before travelling to lowly Needham Market Reserves (19th) on Monday (both 3pm).

If results go their way over the weekend, the Humbugs could potentially head into their penultimate game in seventh place and just one point behind Diss.

But after last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to Braintree Town Reserves, it looks like McLean’s men will fall short of another top six finish.

n Elsewhere in the First Division, Cornard United (15th) could still mathematically set their best points tally in 12 years this season.

The Ards host March Town United on Saturday, before visiting Dereham Town Reserves on Monday (both 3pm), with both games over the Easter weekend against sides below them in the First Division table.

Maximum points would see them move on to 46 points, just four points short of their 50-point hauls in 2004/05 and 2008/09.