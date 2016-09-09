Hadleigh aiming to create more FA Vase memories

Hadleigh United will be hoping to begin another memorable run in the Checkatrade FA Vase when they face off with Debenham LC this weekend.

In recent years, the Brettsiders have enjoyed great success in the national competition, which is contested between clubs playing below Step Four of the football pyramid.

In 2013/14 United reached the fifth round, while the previous season before that saw them get as far as the quarter-finals, just two wins away from the final at Wembley.

Stuart Alston’s men take on lower league Debenham at the Millfield on Saturday (3pm), with a trip to Waltham Forest awaiting the winners in the second qualifying round later this month.

United head into the game off the back of two heavy Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division defeats.

A 4-1 reverse at Mildenhall Town on Saturday was followed by a 5-1 home defeat to Wivenhoe Town on Tuesday.

Hadleigh return to league action with a trip to FC Clacton next Tuesday (7.45pm).

n Long Melford continue their Premier Division campaign this weekend when they host Felixstowe and Walton United on Saturday (3pm).

The Villagers ended a run of five games without a win after beating Ipswich Wanderers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Melford scored what proved to be the winner after 26 minutes, with the tricky Hassan Ally finding a way to the byline and his pulled back cross eventually found Reece Clarke, who fired into the net.

Jules Mumford’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Thetford Town last Saturday, in a match which was marred by an injury to Melford’s Jake Phillips.

The Brightlingsea Regent loanee came off worse in a 50-50 challenge and was taken to hospital, where it was revealed he had torn his ankle ligaments.

n Halstead Town begin their FA Vase campaign at home to Hadley on Saturday (3pm).

The Humbugs saw their run in this season’s Emirates FA Cup come to an end in the first qualifying round last weekend following a 6-0 defeat away at local rivals AFC Sudbury.

n Cornard United are also in FA Vase action when they travel to Broxbourne Borough on Saturday (3pm).

The Ards, who were due to host Holland FC in the first round of the First Division Knockout Cup last night, were beaten 2-1 by Wisbech St Mary at the weekend.