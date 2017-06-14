Griffiths swaps Melford for Needham

Needham Market have secured the services of Long Melford striker Jamie Griffiths.

The former Ipswich Town player joined The Villagers three years ago and went on to make himself a firm favourite with the Stoneylands faithful, scoring 56 goals in 77 games.

A cruciate knee ligament injury sidelined the 25-year-old for the whole of last season and he is not expected to return to action until around October.

Nevertheless, that has not deterred The Marketmen, who have handed Griffiths the chance to shine in the Isthmian League Premier Division upon his return to fitness.

Needham manager Richard Wilkins said: “Jamie is still recovering from a knee injury and will be working closely with our physiotherapist Rob Earle, but he’s already demonstrated his determination and commitment to me to make the best recovery he can.

“Once we met and spoke it was clear that it was a good fit for both the club and Jamie and he’s a player I’ve tried to sign before as has the Chairman Mark Morsley.

“He’s a gifted forward who’s played at lower level recently but scored lots of goals and I feel he can make the step up to the Ryman Premier Division.”

Meanwhile, new Melford boss Jamie Bradbury added: “Griff is a superb player — a real goalscorer that is full of confidence and belief.”

“It remains to be seen how he responds physically to the injury, but I am sure he will be fine. If he is, he can be a star for Needham.

“We saw how professionally he carried himself at Melford — we were lucky to have a player like him.

“He is a classy person, one that we are going to miss on and off the pitch.”

