Greene happy just to be back out on the pitch

Aaron Greene has told AFC Sudbury fans there is far more to come from him as he looks to rebuild his career following a serious knee injury.

The left-sided player, who can play left-back or more conventionally down the left wing, was released from Sky Bet Championship Club Brentford at the end of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament while on a month’s loan at National League North side Boston United.

The 21-year-old, who did not make a first-team appearance for his parent club, signed for AFC Sudbury on the eve of the season.

And after featuring in three of the club’s opening four Ryman League Premier Division games, he feels he is still some way short of the levels he is capable of.

“It was a perfect move for me as it is only 45 minutes away from my house,” he said, having been encouraged by his friend Luke Callander to join up with him after spending some time during pre-season with National League outfit Dagenham and Redbridge.

“I am just starting to enjoy playing football again. I haven’t played for a long time, probably about 10 months.

“It is really nice to just be out playing again and they are a really nice bunch of lads here.

“I still get some problems with my knee at the minute and I am still not where I want to be personally playing-wise. I still don’t feel fit enough and sharp enough, but I think the more games I play it will come and I will start getting back again.”

Greene, who has non-League experience with clubs including Bishop’s Stortford, Biggleswade Town, St Neots Town and Ware, joined on a short-term deal, but said he is committed to the cause in Suffolk.

“My long-term goal is to try and get back playing full-time, but for now I am just concentrating on playing for Sudbury and hopefully doing well,” he said. “I am 100 per cent looking towards the end of the season here, hopefully we could go up again and we will go from there.”

AFC maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-2 draw at home to Wingate & Finchley