Godbold to remain AFC manager

AFC Sudbury have confirmed that Jamie Godbold will lead the club in the Isthmian League Division One North next season.

Godbold’s men endured a tough 2016/17 campaign in the Premier Division, eventually suffering relegation just 12 months after being promoted to Step Three as champions.

Nevertheless, the club have kept faith in Godbold and his assistant Andy Reynolds, both of whom have been at The Wardale Williams Stadium since January 2015.

“I am delighted to announce that Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds have agreed to continue with the management of the first team for next season,” read a brief statement from chairman Phil Turner on the club’s website.