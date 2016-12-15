Godbold: Time to kick on, not slip up

After riding the crest of their FA Trophy wave all week, AFC Sudbury boss Jamie Godbold has warned his players they must maintain their standards when facing bottom side Harrow Borough on Saturday (3pm).

Tuesday saw the Yellows follow up Saturday’s cup upset at home to National League South Gosport Borough with a first league win in three at home, beating Burgess Hill Town 3-0 to move up to 14th place in the Ryman League Premier table.

But with the gap to the bottom four relegation places still just six points in the tightest league Godbold says he has been involved in at this stage, he will not be letting his side take their foot off the gas at the division’s latest basement dwellers in what is their last game before Christmas.

Of their north-west London-based opponents, he said: “Yes, they are bottom but I think they have played less games than everyone else (17 compared to 24 and 21 for the teams directly above them).

“We will certainly not be looking at the league table and saying they are not very good, because, as with Grays being bottom, it can mean nothing as they went to Hendon the other night and thrashed them 4-0.

“We need to make sure we continue the momentum we have. We have had a good few weeks where we are starting to turn those performances into wins and if we can maintain that performance on Saturday, I am sure we will get our reward.”

FA Trophy goalscorer Rob Eagle (hamstring) is set to return to the side this weekend but young midfielder Jack Newman and back-up goalkeeper Callum Robinson will not be in the squad, having gone out on three-month loan deals to Ryman League Divsion One North strugglers Wroxham.

With first-team football for Newman limited after Erkan Okay’s arrival, Godbold said: “Both have been made with the view of Sudbury benefiting on their return.”

On Tuesday night the club will learn their second round proper opposition in the FA Trophy with Vanarama National League Macclesifeld travelling to National League North’s bottom side, Altrincham, with the winner to travel to Suffolk on January 14 (3pm).

“I am really pleased with the draw and I do not mind who we get, to be honest,” said Godbold, whose side created club history by reaching the last 32 in the competition for the first time. “Altrincham is a winnable game as they are in the same sort of position as Gosport and Macclesfield is a big one as they were playing in the Football League not so long ago.”

Meanwhile, there was no doubt in the manager’s mind who was his player of the week. “Tanny (Adam Tann) has been outstanding,” he said. “He has been exceptional leading the backline and keeping Marcus (Garnham) quiet, and long may that continue.”