Godbold targets a winning run for Yellows

Jamie Godbold says his AFC Sudbury side needs to go on a winning run to back up the belief he has in his players, writes Alex Moss.

The Ryman League Premier Division new-boys currently occupy 16th place in the table heading into a trip to play-off chasers Enfield Town this Saturday (3pm).

A haul of just two points from their three fixtures over the Christmas period has left the Yellows now only three points above the relegation zone, but manager Godbold believes his side deserve to be in a higher position, based on their performances so far.

“Performance-wise we’re OK,” the Yellows boss said, after his side conceded late on to draw 1-1 with Lowestoft Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

“We’re far better than the league table suggests, but I can’t keep saying that and I’ve said it a lot.

“But until we start putting runs of wins together then people are going to think I’m just talking rubbish and I’m very biased, and I think that’s the frustrating thing.

“Maybe I’ll not predict what we’ll get and people will think a point is a good result.”

AFC will be without Jordan Blackwell for the weekend after the winger damaged his medial knee ligaments on Monday, while Erkan Okay and Aidan Austin are both hoping to brush off knocks.

Captain Sam Clarke (suspended) is back in contention for the home clash with Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (7.45pm).